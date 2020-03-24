Home

Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
John Smith
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
John Franklin Smith


1953 - 2020
John Franklin Smith Obituary
John Franklin Smith, 66 of Malvern, Arkansas, completed his journey on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born in Malvern, to loving parents, James Terry and Selma Martin Smith on May 27, 1953.
John was preceded in death by his aforementioned father and siblings, James Terry Smith and Denise Smith.
John will be loved, missed and remembered by his son, Kendrick Smith of Houston, Texas; brothers: Donnie Smith of Little Rock, AR, Wallace Smith of Malvern, Dexter Smith (Tonya) of Los Angeles, CA./Little Rock; sisters: Bernice Giles (L.D.) of Malvern, Bonnie Crain (Gary) of Springdale, AR; a grandson, Carrington Xavier Smith of Malvern and a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to current conditions, no formal service will be held. Family and friends may sign John's guestbook and view his full obituary at www.brandonsmortuary.com. There will be a visitation at Brandon's Mortuary on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 4:00-5:00pm. Military honors will commence at the funeral home at 5:00pm. His earthly body will be laid to rest at Perla Cemetery, Malvern.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2020
