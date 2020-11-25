John Henry Hughes, 84, of New DeRoche, AR, passed from this life on Sunday, November 22, 2020 surrounded by his four children. John was born on January 8, 1936 to the late Charlie and Glenner Thornton Hughes. He married Shirley Jo Hopper on June 10, 1955 and spent 56 years together. After retiring from Reynolds Metals/Alcoa, John spent his days traveling with his wife and siblings all over the country but his favorite times were spent at the lakes running trotlines, camping, and falls spent running dogs through the woods and deer hunting. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, brothers, James, Frank, Marvin, Sylvester, Adolph, and sister, Willie Efird.
Survivors include his daughters, Debbie Martin (Rick) of New DeRoche and Rosie Fite (David) of Sparkman; sons, Alan Hughes (Tracey) of New DeRoche and Mike Hughes of New DeRoche; grandchildren, Bradley Hughes (Laura) of Fayetteville, Crystal Morrison (Justin Bohn) of Pittsburgh, PA, Tiffany Hall (Jerald) of Haskell, Courtney Chapman of Bismarck, Magen Allen (Jeremy) of Bismarck, and Matt Garner of New DeRoche, Elizabeth Nugent (Neal), Mike Nevens (Abana), Ashton Toney (James), Kyle Cooper (Gail), Taylor Duncan, Kyle (Shaylynn) Sheldon, Stewart (Carmen) and Ross Martin; great-grandchildren, Andy Parker and Logan Hall, Abby and Lucas Chapman, Jacob, Fikru, and Zoe Densmore, Lane, Brody, Evie, and Eli Allen, Montana and Houston Garner, Harvey, Hayes, and Harlow Hughes, Sierra and Marissa Nevens, Addy Brown, Brodie and Emery Sheldon, Andrew, David, Julie, Emily, Tyler and Isaac Martin; sisters, Mary Wedsted of New DeRoche and Bonnie Allen (Elster) of Bismarck and many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Prairie Bayou Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Services will be led by Bro. Pat Greer and Bro. Alan Cansler. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Bradley Hughes, Matt Garner, Mike Nevens, Jeremy Allen, Jerald Hall and nephews, Royce Hughes, Harold Hughes and Paul Hughes. Honorary pallbearers are his lifelong neighbors, HR Prince, Sandy and Bobby Clifton, Diane Burks, Georgia & Wesley Anderson, Ruth and Marlin McClard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Prairie Bayou Cemetery Fund, 20133 Highway 84, Malvern, AR 72104.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Guestbook, regencyfuneralhome.com.