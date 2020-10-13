1/1
John Hiram "Johnny" Erwin
1937 - 2020
John Hiram "Johnny" Erwin, age 83, of Malvern passed away Sunday morning on October 11, 2020.  He was born August 16, 1937 to John Henry and Catherine Dickinson Erwin.  John worked for Clem Wholesale Grocery Company for 37 years, then for Earl Gill Coffee in Hot Springs for 14 years until his retirement in 2011 at the age of 73.  John was also a United States Navy Veteran.  Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette of 59 years, brothers: Robert, Herman, Wayne, Paul, Jimmy, Eddie and sister: Lois Huffman.
Survivors include his sons, Dennis (Andrea) Erwin of McKinney TX and Wally (Lisa) Erwin of Malvern; daughter, Tina (Jimmy) Spurlin of Malvern; brother, William (Sue) Erwin of AL; sister, Faye Marchione of New Jersey; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. 
 Visitation will be Wednesday, October 14 from 6-8pm at Regency Funeral Home.  Please follow Covid-19 guidelines and mask are required.
 Graveside services Thursday, October 15 at 11:00am at Rockport Cemetery for family and close friends.
 Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
OCT
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rockport Cemetery
1 entry
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
