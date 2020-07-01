John Hobert Kimbrell III
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Hobert Kimbrell III age 45 of Malvern passed away June 29th 2020.  He was born October 14, 1974 in Little Rock to John and Ruby Reeves Kimbrell Jr.  John graduated from Malvern High School and was a member of Second Baptist Church.  John was plant manager and regional coordinator for Forterra.  John was also a member of NWTF and loved to hunt.  He was preceded in death by his father John Kimbrell Jr. 
 
 
Survivors include his wife Edith Sorrells Kimbrell to whom he married of June 26, 2004, son; J.J. Kimbrell, his mother Ruby Kimbrell, sister; Tonya Kimbrell all of Malvern and his in-laws Deborah Hutchinson and Wes Shamhart, and other numerous family and friends.
 
Services will be held Friday July 3, 2020 at Second Baptist Church starting at 1:00pm and visitation 1 hour prior to service with Brothers Joey McDermott and John Chandler officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wes Shamhart, Charles Reeves Jr., Spencer Harkins, Jason Riggan, Chris Gray, Matt Kriigel, Steve Hall and J. D. Cothren.  Honorary Pallbearers; Brent Whitley, Brent Wheatley, Jeff Crites, Keith Mundie, Asa Riggan, Ken Voss,  Dren Calisas  and Bobby McClain.
 
 
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Service
01:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved