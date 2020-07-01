John Hobert Kimbrell III age 45 of Malvern passed away June 29th 2020. He was born October 14, 1974 in Little Rock to John and Ruby Reeves Kimbrell Jr. John graduated from Malvern High School and was a member of Second Baptist Church. John was plant manager and regional coordinator for Forterra. John was also a member of NWTF and loved to hunt. He was preceded in death by his father John Kimbrell Jr.
Survivors include his wife Edith Sorrells Kimbrell to whom he married of June 26, 2004, son; J.J. Kimbrell, his mother Ruby Kimbrell, sister; Tonya Kimbrell all of Malvern and his in-laws Deborah Hutchinson and Wes Shamhart, and other numerous family and friends.
Services will be held Friday July 3, 2020 at Second Baptist Church starting at 1:00pm and visitation 1 hour prior to service with Brothers Joey McDermott and John Chandler officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wes Shamhart, Charles Reeves Jr., Spencer Harkins, Jason Riggan, Chris Gray, Matt Kriigel, Steve Hall and J. D. Cothren. Honorary Pallbearers; Brent Whitley, Brent Wheatley, Jeff Crites, Keith Mundie, Asa Riggan, Ken Voss, Dren Calisas and Bobby McClain.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.