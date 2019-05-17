Home

John J. LaValla


John J. LaValla Obituary
John J. LaValla, 62, of Malvern, AR, went to meet the Lord on May 9, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
He was born May 15, 1956 in Balston Spa New York to the late Samuel A. LaValla and late Marjorie H. Batchelder. He was a licensed- residential electrician and attended the Tanner Street Church of Christ.
John is survived by his wife of 16 years, Theresa Marie LaValla, his son John J. LaValla II, his brother Samuel LaValla II (Kathy), nephew Todd LaValla, and niece Christine Breland. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Agnes Glaviana, father-in-law James Glaviana, sister-in-laws Elizabeth and Debra Glaviana, stepdaughter Jenny Fields (Danny), aunts Elieen Cwiakala, Burretta Raucci, uncles Eddie and Fred Batchelder.
He was deeply loved and will be missed greatly.
Cremation Arrangements Entrusted to Arkansas Cremation. www.ArkansasCremation.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 17, 2019
