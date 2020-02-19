|
John Michael "Mike" Flournoy, age 40, of Malvern passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born January 19, 1980 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Anthony Clinton Flournoy and Sandra Kay Van Meter Draper. He was in construction as a window installer and was attending New Hope Baptist Church. Mike loved the outdoors, whether camping, fishing or hunting. He was preceded in death by his father and numerous aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his mom and dad, Sandra and Danny Draper of Thornton; son, Andrew Flournoy; daughter, Anna Flournoy both of Antioch; mother of his children, Erin Beason; sisters, Shonda Flournoy of Thornton and Jessica O'Bar of Conway; step-sisters, Stephanie O'Bar Nicklaus (Johnny) of Malvern, Misty O'Bar Jacobs (Denise Jacobs) of Groveland, Florida and Savanna Draper; step brother, Daniel Draper and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Friday, February 21 from noon until 1:30pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be Friday, February 21 at 2:00pm at Francois Cemetery with Brother Kenny Shaddock officiating. Pallbearers will be Danny Draper, Daniel Draper, Michael Rowe, Timothy Van Meter, Seth Draper, Johnny Nicklaus and Buddy Jack New.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regency Funeral Home to assist family with funeral expenses.
