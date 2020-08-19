1/1
John Parker
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
John Parker, age 87, of Malvern passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born April 3, 1933, the son of the late Ernest and Florence Cooper Parker. He was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the Army Signs Corp. John was retired from J.M. Huber Corporation, Chemicals Division, Etowah, Tennessee and Havre de Grace, Maryland. He loved flying and was a certified flight instructor in his younger years. He was a member of Second Baptist Church, in Malvern and The Chastain Bible class. John had a passion and talent for woodworking, and created many cherished pieces for friends and family. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Katherine "Billie" McDonald and Martha "Martha Jean" Cantrell and brothers, Gaylen Parker and Narvel Eddy "Nody" Parker.

He is survived by his wife, of 65 years, Laverne Parker; daughters, Karen (Harry) Jobe of Little Rock and Connie (Mark) Atkinson of Malvern; sister, Ernestine (Anthony) DeMarco of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Lindsay Atkinson; grandsons, John Jobe, Jason (Sandra) Jobe; step-grandson, Shane Jobe; step-great grandson, Coen Jobe; sister-in-laws, Elizabeth Parker of Arcadia, Louisiana, Delilah Parker of Farmersville, Texas and Melba Bagley of El Dorado and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19 from 6:00-7:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 20 at 2:00pm at Hopewell Baptist Church near El Dorado. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Bagley, Jeff Owens, Kevin Owens, Doug Baker, James Primm and Shorty McDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be Ted Woodworth, Jessie Archuleta and Jim Burke.

Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church Ladies Auxiliary or the Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
AUG
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hopewell Baptist Church
AUG
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hopewell Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 19, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
August 18, 2020
I picture Sonny as smiling because he enjoyed life. He certainly loved his family and he always enjoyed a good story. We will miss him.
Suzi Parker
Family
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
