|
|
John Paul Gray, 59, of Malvern, Arkansas, passed away May 30, 2019. He was born May 30, 1960, in Malvern to Billy and Marcile (Casada) Gray. John was a faithful member for over 25 years at Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He worked as a long-haul truck driver for 15 years and then began work as a computer technician. John enjoyed fishing, traveling to Branson, woodworking, cruises, and most of all attending his grandchildren's events.
John was preceded in death by his sister, MaryAnn Gray; grandparents, Dulcie and Elbert Casada; and uncles, George Dorris and Billy Joe Petty.
Survivors include his parents; wife of 41 years, Evelyn Gray; sons, Jeremy Gray (Andrea), Chris Gray (Ashley); brother, Jimmy Gray (Kathy); sister, Janet Scott (George); grandchildren, Haleah Gray, Kassidy Gray, Braxton Gray; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church with a celebration of John's life beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Todd Bray, Bro. Tyler Bray, and Bro. Flynn Kettell officiating.
Burial will follow at Magnet Cove Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Darrin Sulton, Brent Cunningham, Kevin Cunningham, Wendell Earnest, Larry Cunningham, and Alan Cherry.
Honorary pallbearers are the refreshment crew at Reyburn Creek Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Fund.
Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 1, 2019