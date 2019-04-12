Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street P. O. Box 612
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
For more information about
John Reedy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Reedy Jr.


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Reedy Jr. Obituary
John Reedy Jr., age 80, of Malvern, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born January 23, 1939, in Whelen Springs, Arkansas, to the late John and Beatrice Talley Reedy, Sr.
John was preceded in death by his afore-mentioned parents; three sisters: Allie Mae Buckner, Mary Reedy, and Olene Reedy; three brothers: James B. Reedy, Detroy Reedy and Richard Buckner Sr.
John will be missed and remember by his loving wife, Elizabeth Hunter Jackson Reedy of Malvern; four sons: Vernon (Lisa) Reedy of Malvern, Antonio Lewis of Benton, AR., Clifford Fears of Camden, AR. and Prentice (Earnestine) Baker of Rockford, Illinois; three daughters: Brenda Juniel, Lavern B. Woods, and Shonda Baker all of Rockford, IL.; four sisters: Irene Buckner and Betty Smith of Malvern, Cora Robertson of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Berndena Palmer of Rockford, IL.; special nieces, Debbie Ann Buckner, Lillie B. Buckner and LaTrica Wilkes (Ronnie); 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a close friend, Quincy Murdock and a host of other relatives and friends.
John's Celebration of Life Service - 11:00am, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at New Director Missionary Baptist Church, in Malvern. Visitation - Friday, April 12, 2019, at Brandon's Mortuary – Malvern, from 5:00pm- 7:00pm. His earthly body will be laid to rest at Perla Cemetery
For full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now