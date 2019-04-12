John Reedy Jr., age 80, of Malvern, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born January 23, 1939, in Whelen Springs, Arkansas, to the late John and Beatrice Talley Reedy, Sr.

John was preceded in death by his afore-mentioned parents; three sisters: Allie Mae Buckner, Mary Reedy, and Olene Reedy; three brothers: James B. Reedy, Detroy Reedy and Richard Buckner Sr.

John will be missed and remember by his loving wife, Elizabeth Hunter Jackson Reedy of Malvern; four sons: Vernon (Lisa) Reedy of Malvern, Antonio Lewis of Benton, AR., Clifford Fears of Camden, AR. and Prentice (Earnestine) Baker of Rockford, Illinois; three daughters: Brenda Juniel, Lavern B. Woods, and Shonda Baker all of Rockford, IL.; four sisters: Irene Buckner and Betty Smith of Malvern, Cora Robertson of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Berndena Palmer of Rockford, IL.; special nieces, Debbie Ann Buckner, Lillie B. Buckner and LaTrica Wilkes (Ronnie); 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a close friend, Quincy Murdock and a host of other relatives and friends.

John's Celebration of Life Service - 11:00am, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at New Director Missionary Baptist Church, in Malvern. Visitation - Friday, April 12, 2019, at Brandon's Mortuary – Malvern, from 5:00pm- 7:00pm. His earthly body will be laid to rest at Perla Cemetery

