John Robert "Bobby" Rhodes of Leola, Arkansas was born October 21, 1941 in Leola, Arkansas, the son of the late Clinton and Lois Byrd Rhodes. He was a member of Brush Creek Missionary Baptist Church and the Coony Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fixing stuff and listening to old time music on cassettes.
Bobby died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock at the age of 78.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jakie, Billy and Kenny Rhodes, sister, Loretta Collins and his uncle Robert Rhodes.
Survivors: wife, Nancy McDonald Rhodes of Leola; daughter, Jessica Curtner of Malvern; granddaughter, Audrey Curtner of Malvern; brothers, Milton (Sylvia) Rhodes of Leola, Dale (Ann) Rhodes of Prattsville, Gary Rhodes of Hardin, Michael Rhodes of Leola; sisters, Cleo Jones of Leola, Lorraine (Allen) Kendall of Prattsville, Darlene Rhodes of Leola; sister-in-law, Pattie Rhodes of California; brother-in-law, Cletus McDonald of Leola and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family member and friends.
Funeral: 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Brush Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Taylor Cemetery, Leola. Visitation: 6-8 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan (8700 942-1306. www.memorialgardenssheridan.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 17, 2019