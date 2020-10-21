John Robinette, age 71 of Malvern, Arkansas passed away on October 16, 2020. John was born November 28, 1948 to the late George Robinette and Alene Robinette.
His is preceded in death by his parents, former wife, Debra Robinette and brother, Paul Robinette.
John is survived by his wife Mary Robinette; Son, J.D. Robinette; Daughters, Katrina (Jimmy) Lester, Michelle Robinette, Rebekah (Debbie) Robinette, and Sarah Robinette; Brother, Randy Robinette and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John had a passion for karaoke and that is where he met his wife, Mary. John could be found most anytime singing karaoke and enjoy his time with his family and friends.
