Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Pinecrest Memorial Park
Alexander, AR
View Map
John Thomas Giffin


1946 - 2020
John Thomas Giffin Obituary
John Thomas Giffin, age 73, of Malvern passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home. He was born November 19, 1946, in Little Rock, the son of the late Delbert Clyde and Juanita Ethel Taylor Giffin. John worked as a computer tech and bookkeeper for JJ's Truck Stop and insurance agent for McClure's. He enjoyed coaching and served on the Malvern Brickfest Board. John was a member of Second Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Linda Patrick Giffin of Malvern; son, Brian Giffin of Pearland, Texas; daughters, Amy Kehner (Robert) of Malvern and Angela Cole (Shannon) of Alma; sister, Peggy House (Bill) of Sherwood; three grandchildren, Seth Cole, Nicholas Giffin and Julia Giffin; niece, Melody Morris and nephew, Scott House.

Graveside services will be Friday, April 10 at 3:00pm at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander. Honorary pallbearers will be David Selph, Bob Banks and the nurses and staff of Arbor Oaks for his care when he was there.

The family understands that during this time with the COVID19 that we first and foremost want everyone to stay as safe as possible. Because of this we have chosen not to have a visitation or open service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Baptist Church, 210 W Mill, Malvern or Stop Animal Cruelty-Hot Spring County, PO Box 1521, Malvern.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. There will be a guest book available to sign at the funeral home during normal business hours. For those who aren't able to get out you may sign the guest book online at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 8, 2020
