John W. Timmons, age 99, of Hot Springs, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

He was born on October 2, 1919, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the son of John Wesley Timmons, Sr. and Cordia Alice Croy Timmons. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Christine Timmons; one granddaughter, Angela Timmons; six brothers; and two sisters.

John was a life-long member of Red Fork Baptist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A World War II United States Army veteran, he was awarded the Purple Heart. John worked as a pattern maker for Coleman Foundry in Tulsa for many years. He was an avid fisherman. John loved his family and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Clifford E. and Geraldine Timmons of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Bob Fischer of Hot Springs; three grandchildren, Rebecca and her husband Robert Reid of Malvern, Randall and his wife Julie Fischer of Goleta, California and Andrew and his wife Angela Timmons of Jenks, Oklahoma; six great-grandchildren, Jack Fischer, Lindsey Fischer, Dakota Reid, Dalton Reid, Bailey Timmons and Brady Timmons; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members; and a host of wonderful friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 10, 2019, in the Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel in Tulsa, Oklahoma with Brother Robert Reid officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Hot Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Folds and Honor, 5800 Patriot Drive, Owasso, Oklahoma 74055.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 4, 2019