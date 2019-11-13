|
|
Joseph "Joe" Carl Griggs age 75 of Prattsville passed away from heart failure November 9, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born May 10, 1944 in Malvern to Carl L. and Katherine Dale Russell Griggs. Joe attended Malvern Public Schools and graduated in 1962. Joe was proud to be an Air Force Veteran and was stationed at a remote radar station in Greenland during the Cold War. He was retired employee of the Entergy Corporation. He was a past Master Councilor of the Malvern DeMolay Chapter, a Thirty Second degree Mason of the Rockport Lodge #58, former President of the Sheridan Country Club and a Member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Prattsville. Joe was avid golfer playing in sometimes conditions not favorable for golf, visiting Mountain View Arkansas, fishing the Saline River, and "Pontoon" on Lake DeGray with wife Cathy. Joe spoke the truth freely as he saw it without hesitation.
He is survived by his loving wife Catherine, two sons, David (Tammy), John (Stacie) and seven grandchildren, Danielle, Gary, Nathan, Madison, Lydia, Brin and Bennett. He is also survived by his sister Hazel Griggs Jones and brother Gary Griggs.
Visitation was be held Monday November 11, 2019 from 6-8pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Services Tuesday November 12, at 10:00am, Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Pat Greer and Bro Robert Ewing officiating. Burial will follow at Philadelphia Cemetery in Prattsville. Pallbearers will be Bob Vance, Nathan Griggs, Keith Griffith, Steve Van Horn, Paul Crutchfield, and Shiloh Gober. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Billingsly, David Paxton, and Jimmy Don Foyl.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 12, 2019