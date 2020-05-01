To Liz, and Amonte and family I am sending my condolences to you all for the loss of Miss. Josephyne "JoJo" George a big sister Aunt,cousin and friend to many. I have known JoJo every since she was 10 and I love your mom Clara. Words won't ease your pain but take comfort knowing she always had your back and was so excited to see her nephew Amonte. Hoping you will find peace in knowing Liz that JoJo loved you and that baby more than anything and she will be looking out for the two of you.

Shirley Hamilton

Friend