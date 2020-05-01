On September 27, 1989, God gave a beautiful, extraordinary gift to Joe Lee and Clara McClemore George, a rare diamond, they named Josephyne Laverne "Josey" George. God allowed our rare and priceless Josey to transition to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Glenwood, Arkansas. Josey was welcomed home by her parents, Joe Lee & Clara George; her paternal grandparents, Mr. Joe Willie George & Ms. Nancy Mae George; maternal grandparents, Roy and LueGene McLemore; and her adopted brother, Kevin (T.J.) Steele.
Josephyne leaves to cherish her memories: her adopted parents, Kevin and LaTricia Steele Sr. of San Antonio, TX; her beloved sister, Elizabeth George(Royale Diamond) of Malvern, AR ; her adopted siblings , Zay and TyKirah Steele of San Antonio, TX; her nephew, A'Monte Diamond of Malvern, AR; her aunts and uncles, Mary (David) Hill of Omaha Nebraska, Wanda (the late Joe Sr.) Bailey of Hot Springs, AR, Minister Terry McLemore of Omaha, Nebraska, Linda (Rob) Buck of Little Rock, AR, and Ruby (Grant) Ollison of Malvern, AR; her spiritual shepherd, Bishop C.L. (Annette) Penix; Godparents, Mike Smith and Gail Williams; God planted special family and friends in Josey's life, 21 God Children, Roester, Ahronda, Joe Jr., Chris (April), Alex, and Katencia(Kay); her best friends, Sandy Moore, and Kerri Jo., Janeen Sanchez, and Allen Smith. Also celebrating her memory, a host of cousins, friends, the staff of Glenwood Health and Rehab, and other relatives.
Josephyne's graveside Celebration of Life service at 4:00 pm on Saturday, May 2, 2020. at Perla Cemetery in Malvern, Arkansas.
For Josephyne's full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 1 to May 2, 2020.