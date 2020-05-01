Josephyne Laverne "Josey" George
1989 - 2020
On September 27, 1989, God gave a beautiful, extraordinary gift to Joe Lee and Clara McClemore George, a rare diamond, they named Josephyne Laverne "Josey" George. God allowed our rare and priceless Josey to transition to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Glenwood, Arkansas. Josey was welcomed home by her parents, Joe Lee & Clara George; her paternal grandparents, Mr. Joe Willie George & Ms. Nancy Mae George; maternal grandparents, Roy and LueGene McLemore; and her adopted brother, Kevin (T.J.) Steele.
Josephyne leaves to cherish her memories: her adopted parents, Kevin and LaTricia Steele Sr. of San Antonio, TX; her beloved sister, Elizabeth George(Royale Diamond) of Malvern, AR ; her adopted siblings , Zay and TyKirah Steele of San Antonio, TX; her nephew, A'Monte Diamond of Malvern, AR; her aunts and uncles, Mary (David) Hill of Omaha Nebraska, Wanda (the late Joe Sr.) Bailey of Hot Springs, AR, Minister Terry McLemore of Omaha, Nebraska, Linda (Rob) Buck of Little Rock, AR, and Ruby (Grant) Ollison of Malvern, AR; her spiritual shepherd, Bishop C.L. (Annette) Penix; Godparents, Mike Smith and Gail Williams; God planted special family and friends in Josey's life, 21 God Children, Roester, Ahronda, Joe Jr., Chris (April), Alex, and Katencia(Kay); her best friends, Sandy Moore, and Kerri Jo., Janeen Sanchez, and Allen Smith. Also celebrating her memory, a host of cousins, friends, the staff of Glenwood Health and Rehab, and other relatives.
Josephyne's graveside Celebration of Life service at 4:00 pm on Saturday, May 2, 2020. at Perla Cemetery in Malvern, Arkansas.
For Josephyne's full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Graveside service
4:00 PM
Perla Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry about jojo
Sue Shirley
Missing You more than anyone know.

l will treasure your bear and other things forever. your cousin.
Della Gleason
My prayers go out to the family
Siobhan Hawkins
I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the family of Josephyne George. Keeping the entire family in my prayers. Was very sadden to hear of her passing. RIL !
Cheryl Bryant
Acquaintance
Praying for the Family
Vanessa Davis
Friend
My condolences go out to the family of Josephine. I remember how excited her parents were when she entered into this world. I know they are rejoicing that she is with them now and suffering no more. May God bring peace and strength to you all during this time of bereavement.
DeWeese Smith
Friend
Liz, my heart is filled with sadness because the young lady that so lovingly called me Aunt Theresa has transitioned, but I am rejoicing in the fact that all the pain and suffering she endured has come to an end. I am praying that God comforts your heart during this time of grief. Love you Aunt Theresa Smith.
Theresa Smith
Friend
Please accept my sincere condolences, may you find comfort from the encouraging words found at. 1Thessalonians 4:14
Neighbor
My condolences goes out t the george family your sweet mememories will live on RIH an RIP Bonnie williams /ankton an family!!❤❤
Bonnie Ankton
Friend
Tonya Mercer
Friend
Prayers to the family and friends that the Holy Springs will provide all the comfort and peace you need.
Amen✝
Donzella Watts
Friend
To Liz, and Amonte and family I am sending my condolences to you all for the loss of Miss. Josephyne "JoJo" George a big sister Aunt,cousin and friend to many. I have known JoJo every since she was 10 and I love your mom Clara. Words won't ease your pain but take comfort knowing she always had your back and was so excited to see her nephew Amonte. Hoping you will find peace in knowing Liz that JoJo loved you and that baby more than anything and she will be looking out for the two of you.
Shirley Hamilton
Friend
My sincere condolences to the family! Ril Josey!!
Sibyl Davis
Friend
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
joyce murdock hogan
Friend
