Josie Mae Burrow Capps, age 89, passed away on May 7, 2019, in Bryant, Arkansas. She was born June 20, 1929 In Gurdon, Arkansas to Robert and Ida Eva Suitor Burrow.

Her early years were spent in Gurdon and Arkadelphia before the family moved to Jones Mill, near Malvern. "Jo" went to Arkadelphia schools and graduated from Magnet Cove High School in 1947.She married Guy L. "Pat" Capps on September 13, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 2014. Pat and Jo lived away for many years in Ohio, Tennessee, and Missouri, and returned to Arkansas in 1973. Jo worked at Timex Corporation in Hot Springs briefly, and later worked as a receptionist in the office of Dr. Glenn Mosley, Optometrist, and Dr. L.C. Cobler, Chiropractor; in Malvern, before her retirement. Jo accepted Christ as her Savior as a young girl, and later was a member of Meadow View Missionary Baptist Church in Jones Mill.

Jo is also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Burrow of Malvern, Jarral Dee Burrow of Beallsville, Ohio, a sister, Helen Cooley of Hot Springs, and two granddaughters, Teresa Burnett and Tammy Stroud of Little Rock.

Survivors include son, Alan and wife Carolyn; daughters Susan and Carolyn; sister, Shirley; a granddaughter, Danielle and husband Lance; two grandsons, Jonathan and Joshua; three great-grandsons, Blane, Hayden and Connor; two great-granddaughters, Katy and Chloe; a great-great- grandson Noah also a sister-in-law, Delores.

Jo was stricken with dementia and moved to Bryant to be closer to her son. Her family would like to thank the staff of Southern Trace Nursing and Rehab in Bryant for five years of caregiving and assistance provided to Jo, and to Saline Memorial Hospital Hospice of Bryant for their attention and care to Jo they provided in her last days.

A visitation for Jo will be Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 6-8 pm at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern. Services will be Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1 pm at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Shaun Holland from Meadow View Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be at DeRoche Cemetery in Bismarck, AR.

Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.