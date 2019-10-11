|
Joy Sheridan, age 75 of Malvern, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born on December 25, 1943 in Blytheville, Arkansas to the late William Ralph Lucy and Annie Roe Garrison Lucy. Joy retired from Farm Bureau and was an active member of ESA Sorority. She was fond of travelling, loved photography, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Joy was loved by all who knew her, and always had a kind word and a big smile for everyone!
She is survived by her husband, Carlee Sheridan, daughter and son-in-law Sherry and Mike Lewis, a brother Henry and wife, Sharon Lucy, granddaughter Chelsy and husband Chase Roberts, by her devoted and loving pup, Lucy; great-granddaughters Collins and Chandler Roberts, step-daughter Felicia and husband D. J. McBay, grandchildren Jared and Blake Gwatney, Caleb and Emily, step-daughter Carla and husband Chris Landon, step-daughter Jamie and Rick Kriticha, step-son, Steve and wife Vicky Sheridan, and additional 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Joy was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Gertie Ann and Billy Jack Harp.
Her family will receive friends at J. A. Funk Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from one until two o'clock, at which time the funeral will begin. Brother Terry Parrish and Brother Muncy Harris will officiate, with musical tribute by Marque Black. Private interment will be in Rockport Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to ESA Sorority, P. O. Box 432, Malvern, AR 72104.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 11, 2019