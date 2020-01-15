|
Joyce Ann Cotten, 66, of Malvern passed away on January 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born to the late John "Alvie" Ferrell and Edna Mae McInvale on August 6, 1953 in Owensville; AR. Joyce had a big heart and loving, and caring soul that reflected in her everyday life. She will be truly missed by her family, her Happy Hollow Full Gospel Church family, and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Deborah Ferrell-Farrer.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Rev. Wayne Keith Cotten Jr.; her children, Charlie Wilkinson (Sheila) of Alexander, AR, Christy Esquivel (Dino) of Olathe, KS, Catina Winberry (Blacc) of Malvern, AR, Ashley Graham (Scott) of Hot Springs, AR, and Keitha Fleeger (Cory) of Greenbrier, AR; her siblings, Kenneth Ferrell of Paragould, AR, Karen Overton of Owensville, AR, Carolyn Campbell of Huntsville, AL and Russell Wilkes of GA. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Atkinson Chapel. Interment will be at Big Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. You may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 15, 2020