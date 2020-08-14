Joyce Ann Hall Coston, 77, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock. Joyce was born September 12, 1942 in Galveston, TX to Carrol and Imogene Wilson Hall. She spent most of her early years in Galveston before the family returned to Malvern and made their home there. Joyce graduated from Malvern High School in 1960, after marrying the love of her life, David Edwin Coston. Joyce worked for McClure Title and Abstract, Malvern Housing Authority and finished her working career with Arkansas Employment Security Division where she retired after thirty three years of service.
Joyce was very creative and artistic. She was a talented artist who loved working with oil paints and mosaic design. Joyce loved flowers and had a beautifully landscaped yard. You could find fresh flowers in her garden from early spring until late fall. Anyone who truly knew Joyce knew she was a great conversationalist. She loved nothing more than talking with her friends and family on a daily basis. Joyce was sincerely interested in their lives and loved to hear about things they were involved in.
Joyce had a giving heart and enjoyed doing for others. She unashamedly spoiled her granddaughter and great grandsons. Joyce also sponsored school supplies, pictures, yearbooks and field trips for students in her daughter-in-law's kindergarten classroom and always insisted on being a silent donor. You could never leave Joyce's home without taking something with you. It might be a cold drink or a special gift she had chosen especially for you. Those were called "I love you" gifts. Joyce was the true picture of selfless and unconditional love.
Another thing Joyce shared freely was her love for the Lord. She knew Christ as her savior and wasn't shy about telling how He was her source of strength during difficult times. She made sure her child and grandchildren knew of God's love and how His saving grace was their hope for eternal salvation. Joyce faithfully prayed for her loved ones, friends, strangers, and for the leadership of our country. She was of the Baptist faith.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Jerry Edwin Coston, a brother, Elvin Hall, in-laws, Lester and Gertrude Coston, sister-in-law, Carol Cooper, brothers-in-law, Coy Cozart, Elwood Gage and Larry Hart. Joyce is survived by her husband of sixty years, David Edwin Coston, a son, David Alan (Pam) Coston of Malvern, a granddaughter, Sydney (Adam) Farmer of Benton, and two great grandsons, Paul and Jaxon Farmer of Benton, sister, Carolyn (Rick) Muns of Hot Springs, brother, Richard (Pat) Hall of Hot Springs, sister-in-law, Gail Hart, brothers-in-law, Warren (Linda) Coston and D.C. Cooper all of Malvern, along with several nieces and nephews. Joyce held a special place in her heart for her niece, Nicole Turpen and nephew, Michael Coston, due to many hours they spent in her home.
The family is honoring Joyce's wish of a private graveside service in the Antioch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
or plant a beautiful flower in Joyce's memory.
