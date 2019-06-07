Joyce Ann Short Hardage passed away on June 3, 2019 at 78 years of age in Burbank, California. She was born on May 18, 1941 to Jennie and Houston Short in Jessieville, Arkansas. She married Wc Hardage on July 3, 1959. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 17, 1970.

Joyce was an excellent seamstress and cook. She had a love for music and played the piano and accordion. She loved flowers and hummingbirds.

She is survived by her husband, Wc Hardage, her son, Art Hardage (his wife Rene), her daughter, Nina Turner, her four grandchildren Hayley Liston (her husband Dobie), Michael Hardage (his wife Leann), Chelsea Turner and Nyla Calhoun, her 2 great grandchildren Hamiley Harlow and Adalyn Liston, her two sister-in-law's Linda Short and Shirley Finley (her husband Gregg) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she loved dearly.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father and mother, Houston and Jennie Short, two brothers, Darrel and Leon Short and one sister, Janice Short.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday June 9 at 4:30 pm at the Kingdom Hall located at 140 Malvern Rd, Caddo Valley, AR.