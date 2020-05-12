Joyce Ellerd
1942 - 2020
Joyce Ellerd age 77, of Malvern passed away Sunday May 10, 2020, at Saline Memorial Hospital. She was born December 24, 1942 in Bakersfield, California the daughter of Earl William and Vada Toland Brown. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, having been a Sunday school teacher and helped with the Clothes Closet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Earl Ellerd, sons, Ramond Peter and Mikey Joe Ellerd, her siblings, Billy, Michael, and Sandy.

Survivors are her son Robert Ellerd and wife Cheryl of Malvern, grandchildren, Cory Ellerd, Rachel Rankin, Roy Hawkins, Aaron Ellerd, Ryan Ellerd, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Arkansas State University Three Rivers Foundations, One College Circle, Malvern, AR. 72104

Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
