Joyce Gray
Joyce Gray, age 83, of Malvern passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2020 at Encore Nursing and Rehab.  She was born, in Malvern, the daughter of the late Elmer and Anna Belle Bailey Gray.  Joyce was 1 ½ years old when her mother passed away from pneumonia.  She was raised by her grandmother, Leona Gray, until her father remarried Helen Gray.  Joyce lived in Malvern until she moved to California, where she worked as an office manager until she retired.  Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Edward Gray and sister, Margaret Cothren.
She is survived by her brothers, Harold Gray and Richard Gray; sister, Wanda Gray; nephews, Jeff Gray, Phillip Gray, Allen Brown, Chris Gary and JD Cothren and nieces, Terri Kane and Kathy Reeves. 
Graveside services will be Sunday, November 8 at 2:00pm at Harp Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.  You may sign guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

November 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
