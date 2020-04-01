|
Mrs. Judith Ann Coiner of Malvern, Arkansas departed this life on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at the age of 57. She was born May 3, 1962 in Meridian, Mississippi. She was previously a Juvenile Probation Officer in Hot Spring County, Arkansas, prior to becoming a full-time homemaker. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, crafting, and had a strong love for animals. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Sara Wilson, two brothers, Charles and George Wilson, three sisters, Phyllis Young, Francis Little, and Janice Pierce, and one grandson Logan Kirksey.
She survived by her husband, Chuck Coiner of Malvern, two sons, Jeremiah (Kenya) Kirksey of Malvern and Matthew (Katie) Kirksey of Biddeford, Main; one daughter, Alicia Kirksey of Vilonia; one brother Ronnie (Lawanna) Stokley of Yellville: and six grandchildren, Aaron, Cheyenne, Mae'me, Daniel, Minnow, and Easton.
Her children Have Decided upon a private memorial amongst themselves at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, AR.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 1, 2020