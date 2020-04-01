Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Coiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Coiner


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann Coiner Obituary
Mrs. Judith Ann Coiner of Malvern, Arkansas departed this life on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at the age of 57. She was born May 3, 1962 in Meridian, Mississippi. She was previously a Juvenile Probation Officer in Hot Spring County, Arkansas, prior to becoming a full-time homemaker. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, crafting, and had a strong love for animals. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Sara Wilson, two brothers, Charles and George Wilson, three sisters, Phyllis Young, Francis Little, and Janice Pierce, and one grandson Logan Kirksey.
She survived by her husband, Chuck Coiner of Malvern, two sons, Jeremiah (Kenya) Kirksey of Malvern and Matthew (Katie) Kirksey of Biddeford, Main; one daughter, Alicia Kirksey of Vilonia; one brother Ronnie (Lawanna) Stokley of Yellville: and six grandchildren, Aaron, Cheyenne, Mae'me, Daniel, Minnow, and Easton.
Her children Have Decided upon a private memorial amongst themselves at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, AR.
Guest may leave a condolence at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Atkinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -