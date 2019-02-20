Judith Dawn (Loy) Baswell, 71, of New Sharon, Maine on Feb. 18, 2019, was escorted home with our Lord on one side and her son Derek Aaron Baswell on the other. For our loss is her rejoice, as she once again is with those that went before her.

She was born on June 1, 1947, in Ft Benning (Columbus) GA, the daughter of Herbert and Betty (Cooper) Loy.

Judith (Judy) retired from the United States Postal Service in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. She was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church of Bismarck, Arkansas. She always enjoyed anything that had to do with family. Judy was always so proud to see her son Wayne on television with Oaklawn's Horse Racing and was so proud of her son Derek for his service as a Marine or coaching the kid's baseball. She admired her daughter DeAnne for starting a successful business and helping her community. Her 3 children gave her what she loved so much, a loving family. Judy often spoke her mind and it is only one of the many things that will be missed. Quick witted and always ready with a smile and a hug for her friends and family, who will miss this. In 2007 she moved to Maine where she found going to the casino with her best friend Mione would prove to be filled with the adventure only two slot lovers could share. Judy cherished spending time with her family on the phone and hearing about their day. She often went on Facebook to see pictures of them and follow their daily adventures as she watched them grow from afar. Everything that her "grandkids" or "great grandkids" did, made her beam with pride and she made sure to speak of them to her friends.

Judy is survived by her daughter DeAnne (Joseph) Douin of New Sharon, Maine, her son Wayne (Andrea) Baswell of Bismarck, Arkansas, Her daughter-in-law Toni Baswell Willis of Hot Springs, Arkansas, her brother Herbert (Cher) Loy of East Brunswick,New Jersey, brother-in-law Dale Baswell, and brother-in-law Billy (Naomi) Baswell She also had 7 loving grandkids – Destiny (Cory) King, Dakota (Ashley) Baswell, Jacob (Keelie) Baswell, Darin Douin, Jeremiah Blue Baswell, Gabriel Baswell, and Phoenix Willis and 5 Incredible Great Grandkids, Bristol, Byron, Rhett, Rustyn, Bella Kate and several nieces, nephews and other family. Near and far she loved them all.

Judy was predeceased by her parents, her son Derek Aaron Baswell,

For her Maine family and friends, a visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, Feb 21st 2019, at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine

For her Arkansas family and friends, there will be a Celebration of Life to be held from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, Feb. 24th 2019 at the home of her friends Alan and Tracey Hughes at 11184 Hwy 128 Malvern Arkansas 72104. Arkansas folk may visit her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to leave a remembrance or have Flowers sent to this address.

A graveside service will be held at 10am on Monday Feb 25th, 2019 at Bismarck Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery located at 5874 Hwy 7 Bismarck, Arkansas 71929. Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary