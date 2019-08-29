|
|
June A. Crenshaw, age 75, of Malvern passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born November 27, 1943 in Berwyn, Illinois to Charles and Bess Mack Malik. She was a retired teacher, having taught in Illinois, Alaska, and in Arkansas at Glen Rose School District, where she help start the first kindergarten program with Cindy (Burns) Matthews. June was a member of AEA, AR Teachers Assoc., Phi Delta Kappa, led Girl Scouts for many years, and was of the Methodist faith. She loved dearly her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed volunteering when she was able.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Malik and Bess Henson, and husband, Robert Lawrence (Bob) Crenshaw.
Survivors include her son, Robert L. (Robbie) Crenshaw (Christy) of Malvern; daughters, Vickey Sims (David) of Bismarck, Arlin Hansbraugh (Scot), Cathie Hansbraugh (Marc), Lori Borland all of Malvern; brother, Charles Malik (Rose) of Vancouver, WA and his children, Melinda Byers Malik, Melody Malik, and Mandy Goodwin; grandchildren, Tracy Wilburn, Tasha Allen, Trent Allen, Chelsea Murrell, Colton Pierce, Chance Hansbraugh, Joseph Hansbraugh, Zachary Bradley, Thomas Bradley, Brennan Bradley; great-grandchildren, Michael Ty Ventress, Gavin Ventress, Trenton Levi Allen, Kali Allen, Logan Allen, Brooklyn Hansbraugh and Evelyn Pierce and her beloved pet, Ivy, and sister-in-law, Carol Nix (Charles), numerous other close family and friends.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, August 31, at 5:00pm in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with her brother Charles Malik officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles and Carol Nix, Jim and Bobbie Kielma, Terry and Dee Allen and Donna Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Malvern Head Start, 1735 E. Sullenberger Ave. Malvern, AR. 72104.
Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 29, 2019