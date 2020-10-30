June Rose Jeffrey entered this world on February 10, 1933, in Malvern Arkansas, to Felix Thomas and Ardilla Williams-Thomas. She was reared as a Christian and expressed a belief in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior at an early age where she joined Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Malvern, AR.
She married Walter Collins and lived in Chicago Illinois for many years, and to that union one child, Broderick Collins was born. June and Broderick relocated to Little Rock, Arkansas. She united with First Baptist Church Rockport where she was a dedicated member under the leadership of then pastor, Dr. James N. McCollum.
June Rose Jeffrey attended A. A. Wilson High School in Malvern and retired from the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences (UAMS) where she worked as a Central Processing Laboratory Supervisor for over 20 years.
She is predeceased by her parents, son, sister Sillerstein Duncan and brothers (William, and Felix Thomas).
June leaves behind to honor and celebrate her life's journey her grandson, Jeremy Collins of Malvern and granddaughter, Christy Collins of Little Rock; special daughter in law, Rhea "Cookie" Collins, 6 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
June's Home Going Celebration will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Paradise Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Malvern. Her earthly body will lie in repose Saturday, from 12:00 – 1:00pm. For her full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Brandon's Mortuary is entrusted with professional services.