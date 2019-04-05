|
Justin Henard, 19, of Bismarck, Arkansas, passed away April 2, 2019. He was born December 3, 1999, in El Dorado to Jay Leon Henard and Karrie Ann Yarbro.
Justin was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald Stewart Reifsteck; maternal grandmother, Linda Margaret Robinson; brother, John Rowland; grandfather, Phillip Gale Yarbro; uncle, Donald J. Skyner; and great-grandmother, Betty Henard.
Survivors include his father, Jay Henard of Bismarck; mother, Karrie Yarbro (Jason) of Forrest City; brothers, Timothy "JD" Henard of Okinawa, Japan, Aaron Yarbro of Heber Springs, Brady Yarbro of Forrest City; sisters, Morgan Hill (Tim) of Sherwood, Alana Yarbro of Forrest City; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; grandparents, Jay and Susan Henard, Peggy Henard, Gay Yarbro; and girlfriend, Olivia McMillan.
Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Bismarck with a celebration of Justin's life immediately following at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Chris William and Bro. Evan Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at Valley Cemetery.
Pallbearers include John Coleman, John Coleman Jr., Chad Jones, Andy Gonzalez, Ricky Gonzalez, Josh Wagner, and Jack Stanley.
Honorary pallbearers are Timothy "JD" Henard, Tyler Mays, and Kadin Walker.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 5, 2019