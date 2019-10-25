|
|
Karen Delores Nix Hohrine, 75, of Malvern rose to meet her Savior on October 23, 2019 following a lengthy battle with dementia. She was born on November 5, 1943 to the late Loy Nix and Verna Norwood Nix Mitchell. She was united in marriage to Thomas Richard Hohrine on June 4, 1960. She became widowed on December 25, 2013 after his passing. Karen was a faithful member of Rockport Missionary Baptist Church. She was a wife and homemaker while raising her children. Later in life she worked at Walmart as a cashier, where she retired in 2004 to care for her husband, Thomas. She loved reading her bible and the newspaper and watching the news. Karen loved her morning coffee and loved ice cream, listening to music, singing and playing her guitar. She was one of the kindest, sweetest persons you could ever meet, always helping in any way she could, but most of all loving her family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tonya Smitha (Tim) of Malvern and Cindy Lowery (John) of Benton; three grandchildren, Jennifer Jones (Dave) of Conway, Jason Riggan of Malvern and Brittney Lowery of Benton; great-grandson, Colton Riggan of Bauxite; six great granddaughters, Rose, Savanah, Lydia, Jennica, Ajalynn and Cadee of Conway; sisters, Geraldine Reynolds (Bobbie) of Benton, Beverly West (James) of Donaldson, Veronica McConnell (Jacky) of Mountain Pine and Angela Mitchell of Malvern.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 26 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be Sunday, October 27 at 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home with Brother Brad Warren and Brother Bryan West officiating. Burial will follow at Damascus Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James West, Bryan West, Blake Phillips, Brent Walton, Bobby Reynolds and Clayton Reynolds. Honorary pallbearers will be Lisa Cox, Lynn Davis, Delinda Greenman, Jason Riggan and John Lane.
A special thanks to all the nurses and aids at Encore Nursing Home and Rehabilitation for the loving and excellent care they gave her. An extra special thanks to Nikki and Luke for the outstanding wound care they provided for her. The care she received at Encore was outstanding.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 25, 2019