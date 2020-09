Karen Yvonne Wylie, 62 of Chambersville, died September 8, 2020 at St Vincent's in Little Rock.She was born to the late Marlon Ables and Alice Elizabeth Matthews on December 27, 1957. She is preceded in death by her parents; step-father, George Bo Matthews; and husband, Ronald Dale Wylie.She is survived by her two sons, Seth Wylie of Austin, AR. and Paxton (Tammy) Wylie of Central, AR; one brother, Jay Ables of Tulip; one sister, Jeri Harrison of Chambersville; one grandchild, Ashlyn Rogers of Auburn, WA ; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.Graveside services will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Tulip cemetery at 10:00 AM. Arrangements by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce. To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net.