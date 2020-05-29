Devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Kathryn Ray, 84 of Fullerton, passed away on May 20, 2020. Kathryn was born to William Glenn & Rezzie McDaniel Glenn on December 5, 1935. Kathryn married the love of her life, Frank H. Ray, on December 17, 1955, and two weeks after that, they left Arkansas to begin their life in California. Kathryn loved the Lord and you could always find her approaching anyone to get acquainted with them. Kathryn was well known for her garden where she grew fresh vegetables and had a huge variety of beautiful roses. Kathryn was also a fantastic cook and baker, and everything was made from scratch and with love for her family and friends. Kathryn and her husband were devoted servants of the Lord and attended Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Anaheim for almost 60 years. Kathryn is survived by 3 children, Dondra Ray Ferris of Redlands, CA; Kevin (Rhonda) Ray and Alan (Kim) Ray both of Fullerton, CA; 6 grandchildren, Kevin Ray, Jr. of San Juan Capistrano, CA; Billy (Amy) Ferris of Couer d'Alene, ID; Nicole (James) Leeman of Fullerton, CA; Joshua Ray, Tyler Ray, and Emmalee Ray of Fullerton, CA; 1 great grandson, Shay Leeman; and her sister-in-law, Josephine Glenn of Hot Springs, AR; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kathryn is predeceased in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Frank Ray, her two brothers Deryle Glenn and J.T. Glenn, formerly of Arkansas, her sister, Inez Henderson, formerly of California, and her grandson, Adam Ferris, formerly of Redlands, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store