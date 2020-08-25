1/1
Kay Efird Kidder
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Efird Kidder, age 70, of Malvern passed away Sunday August 23, 2020 at Baptist Health-HSC. She was born May 1, 1950 in Dallas, Texas the daughter of Herschel C. and Rebecca Geaslin Efird. Kay was a homemaker and caregiver for many years. She loved to collect odds and ends and was a member of Salt Life Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Reamey "Red" Sanford Kidder Jr. and son, Sanford "Bud" Kidder.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Hardage (Darrell) of Bismarck, Tina Kidder (Eddie) of Malvern and Jamie Schweitzer of Bismarck; brothers, James Efird of Hot Springs and Herschel "Tinker" Efird (Linda) of Missouri; sister, Delores Efird of Hot Springs; grandchildren, Nicole Bailey, Cody Burroughs, Sinthia Sexton, Seth Salinas, Justin and Matt Kidder, Hailey and Abby Schweitzer, Skylar McKinnon, Matt and Mason Hardage and Jason Lewis; great-grandchildren, Aiden Hardage, Noah Burroughs, Ava and Ella McCants, Rilynn Lee Kidder, Caiden and Carson Kidder, Connor Smith, Cooper Shields, Ryan Hardage, Lyla and Zander Hardage, Hunter McKinnon, Kson, Galaxy and Glacia Lewis and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Family Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved