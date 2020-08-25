Kay Efird Kidder, age 70, of Malvern passed away Sunday August 23, 2020 at Baptist Health-HSC. She was born May 1, 1950 in Dallas, Texas the daughter of Herschel C. and Rebecca Geaslin Efird. Kay was a homemaker and caregiver for many years. She loved to collect odds and ends and was a member of Salt Life Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Reamey "Red" Sanford Kidder Jr. and son, Sanford "Bud" Kidder.
She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Hardage (Darrell) of Bismarck, Tina Kidder (Eddie) of Malvern and Jamie Schweitzer of Bismarck; brothers, James Efird of Hot Springs and Herschel "Tinker" Efird (Linda) of Missouri; sister, Delores Efird of Hot Springs; grandchildren, Nicole Bailey, Cody Burroughs, Sinthia Sexton, Seth Salinas, Justin and Matt Kidder, Hailey and Abby Schweitzer, Skylar McKinnon, Matt and Mason Hardage and Jason Lewis; great-grandchildren, Aiden Hardage, Noah Burroughs, Ava and Ella McCants, Rilynn Lee Kidder, Caiden and Carson Kidder, Connor Smith, Cooper Shields, Ryan Hardage, Lyla and Zander Hardage, Hunter McKinnon, Kson, Galaxy and Glacia Lewis and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Family Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.