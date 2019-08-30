|
|
Kelly Madison Cash, age 94, of Malvern passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home. He was born June 4, 1925 in Rolla, AR to Joseph Tinsley and Minnie Johnson Cash. His first job, at barely fifteen years old, was at Clem's Cola delivering cokes to country stores and mowing Mrs. Clem's yard. He worked in the oil fields for many years, National Lead for seventeen years and was also the caretaker of Big Creek Cemetery for many years. Kelly was a member of Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Kelly love to spend time with his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed yard work, riding his bicycle and sitting on his front porch in the swing. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, of 41 years, Martha Lee Burrow Cash; daughter, Saundra Lee Huey and siblings Earnest, Cecil and Ellen Cash.
Survivors include his wife, Josephine Cash of Malvern; daughter, Susan Cash Walters of Malvern; son, Joseph Kelly Cash of California; grandchildren, Autumn Lee (Adam) Wilfong and their children, Madison Lee Wilfong and Dylan Dwayne Wilfong; other grandchildren, Kelly Jo Cash Vandiver and Briley Cash Charette; sister, Helen Brashier of California, many nieces and nephews and his Cash family. Also, his loving neighbors that checked on him as they walked by his home.
Visitation will be Friday, August 30 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 31 at 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Thornton officiating. Burial will follow in Big Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Cash, Bobby Cash, Lloyd Thornton, Nick Burrow, Adam Wilfong, Ronnie Banks, Michael Bell and Shannon Dyer. Honorary pallbearers will be Donald P. Brown and Eller Mae Burks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Big Creek Cemetery fund.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 30, 2019