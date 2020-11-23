Kendell Morrison, 85, of Friendship, AR, passed from this life on November 19, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Kendell was born on May 30, 1935 to the late Lee and Mamie (Hathcock) Morrison in Friendship, AR.

Kendell married Shelby (Taylor) on December 24, 1953. He was a brick mason for over 50 years and was a member of International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers. After retiring, Kendell spent his time watching sports, especially the Arkansas Razorbacks, and enjoying morning coffee with his pals at Kadi's Korner. He was a member of Caney Missionary Baptist Church.

Kendell was predeceased by his parents and son Larry Morrison. He is survived by his wife Shelby (Taylor) Morrison; two sons, Mike (Tammy) Morrison of Malvern and Randy (Missy) Morrison of Friendship; five granddaughters, Crystal Morrison (Justin Bohn), Courtney Chapman, Cari (Chris) Summers, Lauren (Chris) Voigt, and Holly Morrison; 6 great grandchildren, Abby and Lucas Chapman, Jacob, Fikru, and Zoe Densmore, and Morrison Rose Summers; and two brothers, Hulen Morrison of Friendship and Gary Morrison of Hot Springs.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, November 23, 2020 at Gilchrist Cemetery in Friendship, AR with Ralph Ruffin and Darrell Morrison officiating. Visitation will be one-hour prior at the Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Chris Summers, David Smith, Darrell Morrison, Thomas "Cotton" Womack, Cecil Hathcock, Mike Paul, Bill Kadi, and Brandon Taylor.

Memorials may be made to Caney Baptist Church, Building Fund, 4118 Hwy 128, Bismarck, AR 71929.

Due to covid-19: face coverings and social distancing is required.

Arrangements by Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home, 517 Clay St, Arkadelphia, AR 71923.



