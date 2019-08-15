Home

Carrigan Memorial Funeral Service - HOT SPRINGS
336 E GRAND AVE
Hot Springs, AR 71901
(501) 623-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Davis Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis Creek Baptist Church
Kenneth Arness Danner, Sr. age 55, of Benton formerly of Prattsville passed away, Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born February 22, 1964 in Prattsville to Jane Danner and Bobby Cooper. They preceded him in death as well as his brother, Doyle Danner.
Kenneth attended Prattsville High School. He was a self-made mechanic and a former employee of Oaklawn Race Track, Quality Foods, and Dave's Transmission. In his younger years he was a member of Davis Creek Baptist Church, Prattsville, AR. He later joined Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Little Rock, AR.
He will be remembered by his children, Kenneth A. Danner, Jr., Gerry Danner, Desaree Danner, Jennifer Freeman; his siblings, Sharon Clegg, Doris Fielder, Vickie Tatum, Loral (Lewis) Parr, Earl Cooper, James Danner, Cornelius "Neal" Danner, Jewel (Marsha) Danner, Jason Cooper, Lowana Cooper, Briesha Cooper, and Terry Stewart; two grandchildren, Nevaeh and Carson Danner; a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Davis Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Guest registry is at http://www.carriganmemorial.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 15, 2019
