Kenneth Dewayne Collie Obituary
Kenneth Dewayne Collie age 63 of the Antioch Community passed away February 16, 2019 at Courtyard Gardens Nursing and Rehab in Arkadelphia. He was born August 10, 1955 in Malvern to James and Vivian Jackson Collie. Kenneth was of the Assembly of God faith, retired from the City of Hot Springs Sewer Department after 25 years. After his retirement Kenneth worked on lawnmowers and small engines.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother: Dennis Collie, grandparents: Addie and Walter Collie, Myrtle and Willie Jackson.
Survivors include his parents: James and Vivian Jackson Collie, his daughter Allison Collie, sister: Karan (Ronnie) Chancellor, niece: Stacie Chancellor and nephew Aaron Chancellor.
Visitation will be Wednesday February 20, 1:00-2:00 pm at Antioch Assembly of God Church with services to follow at 2:00 pm with Bro. Gerald Williams and Bro. Leonard Hodges officiating. Burial will be at Upper Antioch Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Fred, Andy, Randy, and Phil Jackson, John Collie and Leonard Hodges.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2019
