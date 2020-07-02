Kenneth Eric Fain, age 64 of Malvern, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Hot Springs. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee on January 23, 1956 to the late Kent Fain and Dolline Ray Fain. Reared and educated in Michigan, he had been a resident of Malvern since 1976. Ken was a Law Enforcement Officer for 38 years, retiring in 2018. He received his training at the Police Academy at Camden, Arkansas, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D. C., and at Jarvis International in Oklahoma. Ken was a Mason and a Shriner. He was the husband of Bonnie Mahan Fain, to whom he was married on August 10, 1979 in Malvern.

Other survivors include: his son, Eric Fain (Kaye) of Malvern; his daughter, Cherie Newcomb (Sue Hutchison) of Malvern; two sisters, Colleen Collins (Larry), and Rhonda Kidder, all of Malvern; two grandchildren, Spencer Newcomb and Anlynn Maxheimer; three special grandchildren, Cade, Courtney, and Cole; and a special niece, Misty Hutcheson.

A memorial service will be held at eleven o'clock Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 in the chapel of J. A. Funk Funeral Home. Masks are required as well as following COVID-19 guidelines.

Honorary pallbearers are: Richard Tolleson, Pat Barker, Zachary Skinner, James Dycus, and Mike Cash.

The family will be headquartered at 5035 Military Road in Malvern.



