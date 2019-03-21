Kenneth R. Downie, age 79 of Donaldson passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019. He was born September 5, 1939 in Hot Springs to the late Hurley L.and Winnie C. (Green) Downie. He was a United States Army Veteran, retired from Pirelli Cable, owned and operated D & D Battery. He enjoyed playing and coaching softball, spending time with his family and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Lorrain Downie, second wife Beverly Horne Downie and a son Richard Corley.

Survivors include his son Kenneth "Ken" Downie, Jr. of Malvern, daughters Michelle Wallace (Wayne) of Donaldson, Lisa Barron of Malvern, Tina Loy (Clifford) of Hot Springs, brothers Jessie Downie (Shirlene) of Little Rock, Joe Downie (Anna) of Hot Springs, Lon Downie of Hawaii, Frank Downie of Bismarck, George Downie (Linda) of Hot Springs, sister Carolyn Downie of Butterfield, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday March 24, 1:00-2:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with the Memorial Service at 2:00 pm with Bro. Eric Ivy and Bro. Curtis Breashears officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ouachita Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders and Life Net.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regency Funeral Home 1839 Pine Bluff Street, Malvern, AR 72104 to help with funeral expenses.

Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.