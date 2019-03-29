|
Kevin Jensen "10 Speed", age 53 of Amity passed away Sunday March 24, 2019. He was born December 20, 1965 in Little Rock to John and Georgia Ann (Metcalf) Jensen. He was a truck driver for 30 years and a driver for PLD Trucking for the last 8 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
He was preceded in death by his mother and brother Lloyd Jensen.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years Belinda Watts Jensen, father John Jensen, son Jeff Brown (Jennifer Moran) of Killeen, TX, daughters Ann Fagan (fiancé Tyler Hensley) of Camden, Wendy Porter of Hot Springs, sister Shirley Jensen of Conway, grandchildren Jayden Brown, Rylee Jackson, Trace Jackson, Hunter Black, Ashley Harris, Kylie Fagan and Bradley Fagan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be Sunday March 31, 2:00 pm at Ouachita Cemetery with Bro. Tyler Bray and Bro. Ron Grigsby officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be PLD staff Lee Lucy, Dakota Lucy, Bo Roach and Chris Stancell, Jeff Brown, Casey Cook, and nephews Matthew and Lloyd Jensen.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 29, 2019