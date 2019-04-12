Home

Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street P. O. Box 612
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
Kevin Steele
Kevin Tyrone "TJ" Steele Jr.

Kevin Tyrone "TJ" Steele Jr. Obituary
Kevin Tyrone Steele Jr. "TJ", age 23, of San Antonio, TX, formerly of Malvern, received his call on Friday, April 5, 2019.
TJ was a 2013 graduate from Malvern High School and a 2018 Honor Graduate from San Antonio College Law Enforcement Training Academy.
TJ was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Lue Gene (Granny-Mae) McLemore, and his grandfather, Joe Bailey, Sr.
Kevin TJ Steele leaves his parents, Kevin and LaTricia Steele, brother, Zay Steele, and sister, TyKirah DeShanee' Steele, all of San Antonio, Texas, to celebrate his life. Also celebrating will be his paternal grandmother, Dorothy Steele, of Detroit, MI; maternal grandmother, Wanda Bailey of Hot Springs and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a celebration of his life at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at True Believer's Praise and Worship Sanctuary in Malvern, Arkansas. His earthly body will be laid to rest at Perla Cemetery, in Malvern.
For full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 12, 2019
