Kimberly Bennett Hare of Harrison transitioned from her earthly journey to her heavenly reward on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
She was born December 12, 1964 to Michael Bennett and Patricia McDonald Bennett. She was 55.
She was predeceased by her parents; infant son, Michael Todd Hare; her maternal and paternal grandparents, and her mother-in-law, Louise Hare.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Douglas Hare; her son, Kevin (Ashley) Hare of Harrison; her precious granddaughters, Tenley and Emerson Hare of Harrison; her sisters, Lori (Alan) Cate, Pam (Harold) Hardin; sisters-in-law, Lisa Campbell and Brandy Spade, and father-in-law, Marvin Hare.
Her memorial will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church at 1420 Sulphur Springs Road in Malvern. Bro. Tim Carpenter will be officiating.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 19, 2019