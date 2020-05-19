Kobe Jayce Turner
Kobe Jayce Turner, of Malvern, passed away Friday May 15, 2020 in Baptist Health-Little Rock. He was born April 18, 2020 in Little Rock the son of Brandon Turner and Keri Dawn Heath.

Kobe is survived by his parents, Brandon Turner of Hot Springs, and Keri Dawn Heath of Malvern, grandparents, James and Roni Heath of Malvern and Oscar and Sheila Turner of Hot Springs, sisters, Lodyn and Kharsyn, and numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
