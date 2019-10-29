|
Larry Griffin, age 77 of Malvern passed away Sunday October 27, 2019 at his home. He was born March 23, 1942, in Fouke, Arkansas, to Doelas and Avis Oliver Griffin. He was retired from Reynolds Cable and was a Christian.
Larry was a master craftsman, whether it was wood, metal, or an engine, an avid hunter, but most of all he loved his family dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of forty-three years, Glenda Griffin, daughters, Dr. Melanie Griffin Hale (husband Roy) of Glen Rose, Melissa (Missy) Griffin of Benton, brothers, Fred Griffin (wife Linda) of Little rock, Jim Griffin (wife Pat) of Lewes, Delaware, grandchildren, Brigette Pulley, Justin Pulley (wife Brittany) Laura Anderson (husband Scott) all of Malvern, Cole Watson, Aidan Watson, Claire Watson all of Benton, great-grandchildren, Braxton and Maddox Allen, Carter Pulley, Jude Anderson, special nieces, Jacey and Emma, Brother and sister-in-law's, Linda Otts (husband Jimmy) and Carolyn Otts (husband Wayne).
Memorial Services will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 6:00 pm in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 29, 2019