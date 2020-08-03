1/1
Laura George
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Finley George, age 63, of Hot Springs passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born October 8, 1956, in Malvern, the daughter of Edward and Betty Bridges Finley. Laura worked in Quality Control at Alliance Rubber. She was a Trump 2020 supporter. Laura was of the Baptist faith and her grandchildren were her life. She is preceded in death by her father and brother, David Lee Finley.

Survivors, mother, Betty Jane Finley of Malvern; son, Adam Mahan (Michelle) of Hot Springs; brothers, Alan Finley (Brenda) of Hot Springs, Tony Finley (Jill), Tommy Finley (Darbi), Johnny Finley (Angie) and Jesse Finley all of Malvern; sister, Beverly Hill (Jack) of Texas; grandchildren, Chance Mahan, Shaley Mahan, Hunter Grubbs (Sydney) and Justin Grubbs; great grandchildren, Adalynn Grubbs and Emery Grubbs and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Vote Trump 2020!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Regency Funeral Home to help family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved