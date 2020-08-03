Laura Finley George, age 63, of Hot Springs passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born October 8, 1956, in Malvern, the daughter of Edward and Betty Bridges Finley. Laura worked in Quality Control at Alliance Rubber. She was a Trump 2020 supporter. Laura was of the Baptist faith and her grandchildren were her life. She is preceded in death by her father and brother, David Lee Finley.
Survivors, mother, Betty Jane Finley of Malvern; son, Adam Mahan (Michelle) of Hot Springs; brothers, Alan Finley (Brenda) of Hot Springs, Tony Finley (Jill), Tommy Finley (Darbi), Johnny Finley (Angie) and Jesse Finley all of Malvern; sister, Beverly Hill (Jack) of Texas; grandchildren, Chance Mahan, Shaley Mahan, Hunter Grubbs (Sydney) and Justin Grubbs; great grandchildren, Adalynn Grubbs and Emery Grubbs and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Regency Funeral Home to help family with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.