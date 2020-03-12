|
Laura McMullen Lindsey, age 78, of Searcy, formerly of Malvern passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Searcy Healthcare Center. She was born December 18, 1941 in Malvern the daughter of Albert Edward and Virginia Gordon McMullen.
Laura worked in the Hot Spring County District Court Clerk and was a member of Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert "Dub" W. Lindsey, Jr., son, Rob Steven Lindsey, brother Albert McMullen, sister Barbara Kissee.
Survivors are her son, Scottie Lindsey (wife Sandra) of Searcy and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, from 12:30-1:30 PM at Regency Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Friday March 13, at 2:00PM at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Brother Donis Smead officiating.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 12, 2020