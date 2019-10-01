|
|
Lawrence Samuel, 84 of Malvern passed away on September 28, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1935 in Dallas, Texas to the late John Milton and Oma Samuel.
Mr. Samuel moved to Malvern in 1997 and joined First Baptist Vine. In 1953, he graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. He served in the United States Army for two years; afterwards, he decided to pursue a college career. As a result, Mr. Samuel graduated from Prairie View A&M University (1959), majoring in Physical Education with a minor in Biology; University of California (1961), completed a course in Child Care Institutions; and, George Mason University (1979), completed a course in Business Law. Mr. Samuel believed in and stressed getting an education to his children or to whom he came in contact.
He was previously employed and a retired as a bus driver with the Malvern School District. In 1997, Mr. Samuel retired from the U. S. General Services Administration in San Francisco, California and relocated to Malvern, Arkansas. He also was employed with Todd Shipyard, Houston, Texas; Reese Air Force Base, Texas; Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas; California School for the Blind in Berkeley, California; California State Department of Employment in Sacramento, California and Southward Elementary School in Crowell, Texas. He also received many awards.
Mr. Samuel was preceded in death by his father and mother, John Milton and Oma Samuel; grandparents, Lee and Gearleane Washington; one daughter, Ursula Denene Samuel.
He leaves to cherish his memory wife and devoted caretaker, Betty Samuel; two sons, Keir (Tolaurea) Samuel of Denver, Colorado and Kyle Samuel of Washington, D.C.; four grandchildren, Shamara, Keyone, and Keisha of Denver, Colorado and Iman (April) Samuel of Washington, D.C.; one great-grandson, Carlil Samuel of Denver, Colorado; 4 brother-in-laws, John L. Cummings of Missouri City, Texas; John Howard (Erma) Cummings of Little Rock, Arkansas; Roger L. Cummings and Steve (Diana) Cummings of Houston, Texas; favorite cousins, Helen Burns and Mitchell Simpson of Dallas, Texas; a host of other relatives and friends. Service 2pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Samuel L. Vance & Sons Memorial Chapel 413 West Ave Malvern, AR www.samuellvanceandsons.com 855-SLVANCE
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 1, 2019