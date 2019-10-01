Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel L Vance & Sons Funeral Directors
413 West Page Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-0100
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Samuel L Vance & Sons Funeral Directors
413 West Page Street
Malvern, AR 72104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Samuel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Samuel


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Samuel Obituary
Lawrence Samuel, 84 of Malvern passed away on September 28, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1935 in Dallas, Texas to the late John Milton and Oma Samuel.
Mr. Samuel moved to Malvern in 1997 and joined First Baptist Vine. In 1953, he graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. He served in the United States Army for two years; afterwards, he decided to pursue a college career. As a result, Mr. Samuel graduated from Prairie View A&M University (1959), majoring in Physical Education with a minor in Biology; University of California (1961), completed a course in Child Care Institutions; and, George Mason University (1979), completed a course in Business Law. Mr. Samuel believed in and stressed getting an education to his children or to whom he came in contact.
He was previously employed and a retired as a bus driver with the Malvern School District. In 1997, Mr. Samuel retired from the U. S. General Services Administration in San Francisco, California and relocated to Malvern, Arkansas. He also was employed with Todd Shipyard, Houston, Texas; Reese Air Force Base, Texas; Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas; California School for the Blind in Berkeley, California; California State Department of Employment in Sacramento, California and Southward Elementary School in Crowell, Texas. He also received many awards.
Mr. Samuel was preceded in death by his father and mother, John Milton and Oma Samuel; grandparents, Lee and Gearleane Washington; one daughter, Ursula Denene Samuel.
He leaves to cherish his memory wife and devoted caretaker, Betty Samuel; two sons, Keir (Tolaurea) Samuel of Denver, Colorado and Kyle Samuel of Washington, D.C.; four grandchildren, Shamara, Keyone, and Keisha of Denver, Colorado and Iman (April) Samuel of Washington, D.C.; one great-grandson, Carlil Samuel of Denver, Colorado; 4 brother-in-laws, John L. Cummings of Missouri City, Texas; John Howard (Erma) Cummings of Little Rock, Arkansas; Roger L. Cummings and Steve (Diana) Cummings of Houston, Texas; favorite cousins, Helen Burns and Mitchell Simpson of Dallas, Texas; a host of other relatives and friends. Service 2pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Samuel L. Vance & Sons Memorial Chapel 413 West Ave Malvern, AR www.samuellvanceandsons.com 855-SLVANCE
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now