Leda May "Ray" Hicks
1968 - 2020
Leda May "Ray" Hicks, 51, of Malvern, passed July 3, 2020.
Born on December 29, 1968, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was the daughter of John Frank Ray and Erma Jean Bearden.
She was preceded in death by both parents, John Frank and Erma Jean Ray; siblings: Darlene Breshears, of Malvern, Bill Ray of Washington, Wesley Ray of Mt. Ida, Arkansas, Cathy Gathwright of Fouke, Arkanas, Shirley Edwards of Batesville, Arkansas and one granddaughter of Fouke.
Leda is survived by five siblings: Dorothy Cobb and Brenda Wilburn of Malvern, Wilma Applegate of Batesville, Eulene Mitchell of Benton and Irene McDonald of California; five children: Jason of Hazen, Arkansas, Crystal of Fouke, Harley and Stormey of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Sheila of Louisiana; five grandchildren; husband Lamar Hicks of Vivian, Louisiana and a host of other relatives and friends. Leda also loved all of her pets and the color purple!!
There will be a memorial service for Leda at 2:00pm, on Saturday, July 18th, at Brandon's Mortuary, Malvern. Her full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
Funeral services provided by
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
I am sorry I can't been that but I will miss you and I love you me and doyle
Flora ann Long
Family
July 16, 2020
Oh my baby sister Leda!!!! You are gone way too soon!!!! My heart breaks over the tragic way you left this world!! I love you and will miss you forever!! Your laughter will always be with me and the way you always giggled so hard when you would joke with me!! I will always have some beautiful memories of you!! I thank you for that!!!!
Wilma Applegate
Sister
July 14, 2020
July 14, 2020
July 14, 2020
I love you to infinity and back!! Rest in peace sugar!!!
Wilma Applegate
Sister
July 14, 2020
Rest In Peace
Woody Johnson
Friend
