Leda May "Ray" Hicks, 51, of Malvern, passed July 3, 2020.
Born on December 29, 1968, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was the daughter of John Frank Ray and Erma Jean Bearden.
She was preceded in death by both parents, John Frank and Erma Jean Ray; siblings: Darlene Breshears, of Malvern, Bill Ray of Washington, Wesley Ray of Mt. Ida, Arkansas, Cathy Gathwright of Fouke, Arkanas, Shirley Edwards of Batesville, Arkansas and one granddaughter of Fouke.
Leda is survived by five siblings: Dorothy Cobb and Brenda Wilburn of Malvern, Wilma Applegate of Batesville, Eulene Mitchell of Benton and Irene McDonald of California; five children: Jason of Hazen, Arkansas, Crystal of Fouke, Harley and Stormey of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Sheila of Louisiana; five grandchildren; husband Lamar Hicks of Vivian, Louisiana and a host of other relatives and friends. Leda also loved all of her pets and the color purple!!
There will be a memorial service for Leda at 2:00pm, on Saturday, July 18th, at Brandon's Mortuary, Malvern.