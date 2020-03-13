|
Lee Davis Gulley Sr., age 62, of Malvern, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2020. He was born October 20, 1957, in Luxora, Arkansas to the late Tommie and Azarine (Beasley) Gulley. He spent the beginning of his career serving our country working for the National Security Agency (NSA) for the United States Army. Lee spent the latter part of his career as a relief burner at Acme Brick. As a person, Lee never met a stranger and was always willing to be helpful to those in need. He could often be found walking his dog Kahlua along the streets of Malvern.
He is preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.
He is survived by his son Lee Davis Gulley Jr. of Kelso, WA, daughter Angelika Devon Gulley of Lynnwood, WA, grandson Cam'Ron Gulley of Lynnwood, WA, special friend and mother of his children Dr. Gwendolyn Avington of Lynnwood, WA, sisters Lorene Smallwood, Vernarene William, and Mayrene Gulley of Gurdon, AR and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020, 4:00-6:00pm at Brandon's Mortuary. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, 1:00pm at First United Pentecostal Church with James Langley officiating. Burial at Rose Hedge Cemetery in Gurdon, AR. Online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 13, 2020