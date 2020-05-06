Funeral services for Lee Walker, age 86, will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Weldon Baptist Church with Bro Jeff Hurst officiating. Burial will follow in Weldon Cemetery under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA.
Lee was born May 2, 1934 in Camden, Arkansas and passed peacefully at his home in Bernice, LA on May 3, 2020 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his parents; Harvey Lee Walker and Dora Freda Walker and his brother, Albert Earl Walker and wife Roy Lynn Walker.
His family moved often throughout his childhood working the family sawmill business. Around 1950, the family bought land in Weldon, Louisiana and settled there. "LB" married Lola Faye Lee on June 22, 1951, and graduated from Summerfield High School in 1952. After graduation, he attended trade school at night and worked the family timber business by day. He continued in the timber business until his retirement and also drove a school bus for Summerfield School for 15 years. After retirement," LB" enjoyed fishing, hunting and eating ice cream. For over 40 years, "LB" was a faithful member of Weldon Baptist Church. "LB" loved taking trips with his family and going to visit family in Arkansas.
"LB" leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Lola Lee Walker. His sons, Randal Walker and wife Marsha of Bernice LA; Monty Walker and wife Cynthia of Bernice, LA; four grandchildren; Jason Walker and wife Stephanie of Bernice, LA, Jamie and husband Bob Smith of Waller, TX, Thomas Walker of Houston, TX, Amanda Walker of Arcadia, LA. Nine great-grandchildren; Logan Walker, Sofia Walker, Reagan Walker, Kierstyn Smith, Gracie Walker, Paul Walker, Ethan Walker, Levi Prince and Emily Russel. brother-in-law Donny Lee and wife Patrice, and many nieces, nephews and a host of friends who loved him.??Serving as pall bearers will be Bob Smith, Jason Walker, Thomas Walker, Logan Walker, Reagan Walker, Paul Walker, Ethan Walker and Donny Lee. Honorary Pallbearers bearers are: Ricky Rea, Danny Lee, Freddie Boyette, & Jimmy Clements.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weldon Baptist Church in Bernice, LA. To leave an online memorial for the family, please visit www.owensmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 6, 2020.