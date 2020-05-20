Leo Phillip Ostermiller, age 95 of Malvern, and recently of Hot Springs, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at The Atrium on Serenity Pointe. He was born on September 29, 1924 in Lincoln, Nebraska to the late Phillip Henry Ostermiller and Katherine Schuldeis Ostermiller. Reared and educated in Nebraska, he served in the United States Army as part of the 101st Airborne Division. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart. A life-member of the Elks Lodge, he was also an avid golfer and bowler. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. Mr. Ostermiller was retired from the United States Postal Service, having carried the mail for 35 years. He was the widower of the late Marian Reid Ostermiller, to whom he was married on March 16, 1947. She preceded him in death in 2003. After living in California for many years, he moved to Malvern 12 years ago.
He is survived by his twin daughters, Kathy Seward of Malvern, and Liz Voas of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Mr. Ostermiller was also preceded in death by two sisters.
There will be no services at this time. He will be interred in California.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020.