Leodis "Killer" Williams
1954 - 2020
Leodis "Killer" Williams, age 66, of Malvern passed away Friday, November 27 at Arbor Oaks.  He was born November 4, 1954, Sparkman, the son of the late Walter and Everlene Green Williams.  Leodis was of the Methodist faith.  Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
Survivors, son, Bryan Williams of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Brandy Williams of Texarkana, Texas; brother, Billy Williams of Princeton; sisters, Henretta Flint of Bearden, Terry Moore of Malvern, Warnette Matlock (Dennis) of Sparkman and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. 
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 1:00pm at Hinson Cemetery in Sparkman. 
Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
